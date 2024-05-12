 Curtains come down on electioneering in 3 LS seats - Hindustan Times
Curtains come down on electioneering in 3 LS seats

ByAbhay Khairnar
May 12, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Campaigning for Pune, Shirur and Maval Lok Sabha constituencies ended on Sunday evening. Voting for these seats will be held on May 13, officials said

Pune: Campaigning for Pune, Shirur and Maval Lok Sabha constituencies ended on Sunday evening. Voting for these seats will be held on May 13, officials said. The Pune seat will be a fight between Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Murlidhar Mohol and Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

Campaigning for Pune, Shirur and Maval Lok Sabha constituencies ended on Sunday evening. Voting for these seats will be held on May 13, officials said. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Campaigning for Pune, Shirur and Maval Lok Sabha constituencies ended on Sunday evening. Voting for these seats will be held on May 13, officials said. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On the last day of campaign, many state and national leaders took part in public rallies in Pune. BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis; Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Sunil Kedar and Vishwajeet Kadam; and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar met people in the city.

Dhangekar said, “We got good response from voters.”

Mohol said, “People believe in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to support him, they will give me a chance to work as Pune MP. All alliance parties are working hard along with our workers.”

The Shirur Lok Sabha seat is a close fight between MP Amol Kolhe and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao.

Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also took part in public rallies in the city recently.

