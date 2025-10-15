Cyber cell refunds over ₹9 crore to fraud victims in nine months

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber cell has recovered and returned more than ₹9 crore to victims of frauds over the past nine months. According to data shared by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the cyber cell recovered and returned ₹9.15 crore to fraud victims in 78 incidents filed from January to October 2025. (Shutterstock)

Speaking at an interactive session on X social media platform on Tuesday, Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, emphasised the force’s commitment to protecting citizens from online scams and frauds.

The event was part of the “Cyber Awareness Month October 2025” inaugurated by chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on October 3.

According to data shared by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the cyber cell recovered and returned ₹9.15 crore to fraud victims in 78 incidents filed from January to October 2025.

Choubey said, “Fraudsters exploit two human emotions – greed and fear. If anyone or anything online pressures you to act urgently or promises huge returns, it is most likely a cyber scam.”

More than 12,000 students and citizens from over 81 school, colleges, industrial units attended the virtual meet organised by Pimpri-Chinchwad police.