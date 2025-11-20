Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cyber criminals posing as cops cheat 48L from senior citizen

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 03:38 am IST

According to the complaint, the unidentified callers told the victim that his mobile phone had been used for money laundering and other illegal activities

A 69-year-old man was allegedly cheated of 48 lakh by fraudsters posing as police officers in video calls, prompting the Kalepadal police to register an FIR on November 18.

They allegedly threatened him with serious consequences and instructed him to switch to a video call, during which one of the accused appeared in police uniform. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
They allegedly threatened him with serious consequences and instructed him to switch to a video call, during which one of the accused appeared in police uniform. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint, the unidentified callers told the victim that his mobile phone had been used for money laundering and other illegal activities. They allegedly threatened him with serious consequences and instructed him to switch to a video call, during which one of the accused appeared in police uniform.

The impostors asked the senior citizen to provide details about his property, gold, and fixed deposits, before pressuring him to conduct a series of bank transfers between October 15 and November 18, amounting to a total of 48 lakh.

Police have also booked the holder of the UPI account used in the fraud, along with all beneficiaries linked to the transactions. The case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 204 of the IPC and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

“The senior citizen was duped by cyber crooks posing as police officers, who claimed his phone was being used for money laundering and other illicit activities. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said inspector Mansingh Patil, Kalepadal police station.

News / Cities / Pune / Cyber criminals posing as cops cheat 48L from senior citizen
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 69-year-old man was allegedly defrauded of ₹48 lakh by fraudsters impersonating police officers through video calls, leading to an FIR on November 18. The scammers claimed his phone was involved in illegal activities and pressured him for bank transfers. The police are investigating and have booked those linked to the fraudulent transactions.