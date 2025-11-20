Cyber criminals posing as cops cheat 48L from senior citizen

A 69-year-old man was allegedly cheated of ₹48 lakh by fraudsters posing as police officers in video calls, prompting the Kalepadal police to register an FIR on November 18. They allegedly threatened him with serious consequences and instructed him to switch to a video call, during which one of the accused appeared in police uniform. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint, the unidentified callers told the victim that his mobile phone had been used for money laundering and other illegal activities. They allegedly threatened him with serious consequences and instructed him to switch to a video call, during which one of the accused appeared in police uniform.

The impostors asked the senior citizen to provide details about his property, gold, and fixed deposits, before pressuring him to conduct a series of bank transfers between October 15 and November 18, amounting to a total of ₹48 lakh.

Police have also booked the holder of the UPI account used in the fraud, along with all beneficiaries linked to the transactions. The case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 204 of the IPC and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

“The senior citizen was duped by cyber crooks posing as police officers, who claimed his phone was being used for money laundering and other illicit activities. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said inspector Mansingh Patil, Kalepadal police station.