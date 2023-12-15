close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Cyber crooks dupe company accountant of 9.60 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 16, 2023 06:22 AM IST

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, cybercriminals made a WhatsApp call to her and pretended to be the director of the company

A woman working as an accountant in a reputed company in Pune was cheated online by an unidentified person pretending to be the company director. The cyber crook cheated the victim by forcing her to remit 9.60 lakh through various transactions. A case has been registered against the cyber crook at Chaturshringi police station.

The accused then told the victim that he was attending an important meeting and asked her to check the WhatsApp message and act on that. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused then told the victim that he was attending an important meeting and asked her to check the WhatsApp message and act on that. When the woman checked her WhatsApp text, she believed that the message came from the director of the company.

Accordingly, she transferred 9.60 lakh to the specified bank accounts through RTGS. After realising the fraud, the woman immediately lodged a complaint at the Chatushringi police station.

Further investigation is being conducted by Police Inspector Crime Jagannath Jankar.

