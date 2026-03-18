PUNE: In a major crackdown, the Pimpri Chinchwad Cyber Police unearthed a well-organised cyber fraud racket operating out of a villa in Lonavala on March 12, arresting four accused. The investigation revealed a Hong Kong connection to this syndicate, police said on Tuesday. Cyber fraud racket busted in Lonavala villa; 4 arrested, Hong Kong connection revealed

The accused were identified as Monil Atulkumar Modi, 24, from Mehsana in Gujarat, Ravi Gokal Prasad Jat, 21, from Rajgad in Madhya Pradesh, Rudrapal Singh Gajendrasingh Chauhan, 22, from Khandawa in Madhya Pradesh and Hansh Kailas Varma, 19, from Borivali East, Mumbai.

Police received information that the accused were in Lonavla and physically searched over 400 to 500 villas before arresting them.

The action was part of the investigation into a cybercrime case registered at the Cyber Cell, Pimpri Chinchwad police station, after the complainant was duped of ₹97.70 lakh through a fake share trading scheme. Police said the accused lured victims with promises of high returns on investments and manipulated them into transferring large sums of money.

Technical analysis revealed that ₹8 lakh was received in a current bank account operated by a certain Modi. However, he frequently changed his location across various states.

Finally, a tip-off led to his arrest from the Lonavla villa, along with his associates. During the raid, police seized a laptop, seven mobile phones, 14 debit cards, two web cameras, five bank account kits, and a rubber stamp. Their interrogation revealed that they received over ₹1 crore in Modi’s bank accounts from cyber fraud, using nine current bank accounts from various banks in different states.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, Vinoy Kumar Choubey, commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police, said, “The main accused, Modi, had set up operations in a room inside the Lonavla villa, where activities were carried out under the surveillance of web cameras. Cyber fraud proceeds were deposited into particular bank accounts.Modi’s associates, Jat and Chauhan, immediately transferred the defrauded amount to other accounts through internet banking. Web cameras also monitored both individuals. Accused, Verma, was responsible for supervising all the other accused and providing them with necessary facilities.”

Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Pimpri Chinchwad, said, “Modi used to receive a 1% commission from the prime absconding accused in this case for the money deposited into his bank accounts. The absconding accused had recruited Jat and Chauhan by offering them jobs in a China-based company, ‘King Payment Global’, providing them with offer letters and ID cards, and promising a salary of ₹30,000.”

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the prime accused were being monitored through web cameras from Hong Kong. All the accused are well educated, and received commissions or salaries in cryptocurrency (USDT).

Police further said that they have frozen at least ₹18 lakh of the defrauded amount so far. Further investigation in the matter is ongoing.