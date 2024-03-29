Cybercrooks cheat citizens for 1.33 crore in multiple cases of online fraud

As many as six cases of cyber fraud were lodged at different police stations in the city on Wednesday wherein victims reported an aggregate loss of over ₹1.33 crore in fraudulent online transactions. In the first case, a 47-year-old resident of Bhusari colony lodged a complaint with the Kothrud police, stating that an unidentified mobile caller introduced himself as an officer of the narcotics branch officer of Mumbai police on the pretext of an investigation of a parcel fraud involving banned contraband substances in his name. The police have booked the accused under IPC sections 419, 420, 34 and Section 66 (D) of the IT Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused threatened to take legal action against him and forced him to transfer ₹13.72 lakh to his account between March 8 and March 14. The police have booked the accused under IPC sections 419, 420, 34 and Section 66 (D) of the IT Act.

In the second case, a 42-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Kothrud police stating that an accused identified as Krushan Kumar got in touch with her over the phone and told her about the benefits of trading. Kumar asked her to get added to a group to train herself in FVT trading, forcing her to open a trading account wherein she deposited ₹2.69 lakh in the account between November 29, 2023, and Jan 11, 2024, promising higher returns. However, Kumar did not deliver on the promise and cheated her, the complaint stated.

In a similar case, a 40-year-old professional lodged a complaint with Sinhagad police stating that he was approached by an unidentified person who told him to get trained in share trading and earn huge profits. The victim fell for the bait and subscribed for the IPO subscription by getting himself added to a WhatsApp group and invested ₹61 lakh expecting higher returns as promised by the accused. However, later he realised he had been cheated and lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday, the day he lost the amount.

In yet another incident, a 47-year-old resident of Sutarwadi filed a report with Chatuhshringi police station that he was duped to the tune of ₹15.34 lakh between January 15 and February 27. The accused promised a higher return on the invested amount throughout the digital investment scheme. The police have invoked IPC 419, 420, and 34 and IT Act section 66 D.

In the fifth case, the Wanowrie police booked a task fraudster for cheating a woman resident of Ganga Satellite to the tune of ₹11.13 lakh between August 20 and September 2 last year. The victim was asked to complete the tasks, and later asked to deposit money and cheated her.

The police have invoked relevant IPC sections and IT Act, and further investigation has been initiated.

In a case of cybercrime, the Hadapsar police have booked two persons for cheating a Magarpatta resident to the tune of ₹7.58 lakh between February 14 and 22. The duo approached the accused online and promised him higher returns on investment in share trading platforms. They took the money from him and did not honour their promise after which the FIR was lodged.

DCP (Economic Offences and Cyber Crime) Vikrant Deshmukh appealed to the citizens to be extremely cautious and careful while dealing with online trading platforms.

“The citizens must immediately approach cybercrime if they suspect that cyber fraudsters are at work. At the same time, due diligence must be done before investing the amount in online trading platforms,” he said.