Cyber-fraudsters create fake profile of MP Amol Kolhe, dupe people

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member Of Parliament (MP) Amol Kolhe on Wednesday took to social media to state that fraudsters have made a fake social media account in his name and duping people.

Kolhe, who represents Shirur constituency, in a tweet clarified, “Beware! Money is being demanded by creating fake #InstagramAccount in my name. I have complained to the police about this.’ (sic)

Kolhe also posted the link of the account in his tweet.

Kolhe said that he has no connection with the imposters and this fake account was brought to his notice by some of his team members.

Kolhe is active on social media and often shares posts related to politics, among other things.