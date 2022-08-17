Cyber-fraudsters create fake profile of MP Amol Kolhe, dupe people
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member Of Parliament (MP) Amol Kolhe on Wednesday took to social media to state that fraudsters have made a fake social media account in his name and duping people.
Kolhe, who represents Shirur constituency, in a tweet clarified, “Beware! Money is being demanded by creating fake #InstagramAccount in my name. I have complained to the police about this.’ (sic)
Kolhe also posted the link of the account in his tweet.
Kolhe said that he has no connection with the imposters and this fake account was brought to his notice by some of his team members.
Kolhe is active on social media and often shares posts related to politics, among other things.
HC bench recuses from hearing Punjab drug menace case
A Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench on Wednesday recused from hearing a 2013 suo motu plea into drugs menace in Punjab. The HC bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain referred the matter to the chief justice for listing it before some other bench in which Justice Jain is not a member. Justice Jain was appointed as additional judge on Tuesday. The order does not give out reasons for the recusal.
Water level in Ganga, Yamuna rising in Prayagraj
Continuous rains in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions have led to an increase in the water levels of Yamuna and Ganga rivers in Prayagraj. District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri visited Bakshi bandh and Mori Gate pumping stations on Wednesday and issued necessary instructions. On Wednesday morning, the water level in Yamuna was recorded at 80.05 meters. The water level of Ganga was recorded at 80.30 meters. The river waters have reached near Bade Hanuman temple.
50% of Nitish Kumar’s Bihar ministers have serious criminal cases: ADR
Every second minister in the new Grand Alliance government in Bihar faces a senior criminal case, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch released on Wednesday. Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also have cases registered against them. Both Congress ministers have criminal cases and one of them is facing serious criminal charges. His elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, has studied up to class 12.
Cryptocurrency scam: Man booked for duping Pune lawyer of 220 bitcoins worth ₹42 crore
Pune police on Tuesday booked Satish Kumbhani, founder and owner of BitConnect, an investment platform, for allegedly duping Pune-based lawyer in a multi-core scam. According to police, A lawyer based in Kondhwa Budruk has lodged complaint at cybercrime police station on Tuesday. In 2016, the lawyer has invested ₹49 lakh in 54 bitcoins and the accused assured him returns of 166 bitcoins.
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest two brothers for raping their minor adopted sister
Police on Wednesday arrested two brothers for allegedly raping a minor girl adopted by their parents over the course of two years. The girl had attempted suicide in the Muslim Yateemkhana in Parade on August 14 night and was admitted to UHM hospital, where she shared her ordeal. Police investigations have found that one of the brothers had made a video of the girl, now 16, and used it to blackmail and rape her.
