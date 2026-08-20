Skip the usual sweets: 5 worth-it Rakhi gifting ideas under ₹5,000 your sibling will actually use

The list includes earbuds, gaming accessories, fitness trackers and more. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Gifting at ₹ 250/month Check Eligibility → Raksha Bandhan 2026 is right around the corner, which means it's time to shop for gifts for your sibling. On the day, a lot of people buy sweets, chocolates or a last-minute gift card for their siblings. However, Rakhi gifting doesn’t have to be another gift that may never leave the cupboard. If you’re looking for something your brother or sister will genuinely appreciate and use long after Raksha Bandhan, a useful tech gift can be a smarter choice. The good news is that you don’t necessarily need to spend a fortune to find something that feels thoughtful.

From wireless audio accessories and portable speakers to a smart charger for all their electronic devices and gaming accessories, there are plenty of tech gifts under ₹5,000 that can match your sibling’s personality and everyday habits. Whether they are always listening to music, travelling, working from a laptop, creating content or gaming in their spare time, the right gadget can make for a practical yet personal Rakhi present.

But with hundreds of options available online, choosing the right gift can quickly become overwhelming. Price alone isn’t enough. You also need to consider features, reliability, everyday usefulness. So, if you want to skip the usual sweets or boring gifts this Raksha Bandhan, here are five tech gifting ideas under ₹5,000 that your sibling can actually use and appreciate.