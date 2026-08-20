Woman dies as lift suddenly moves with gate open at apartment in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh, a woman reportedly died after being trapped in an elevator as it suddenly moved with its gate open at a residential society in Ongole. Visuals from the incident show Vanitha’s daughter attempting to push the lift gate upwards while calling for help. (X/@GUMMALLALAKSHM3)

The victim, identified as Vanitha, was travelling in the lift with her daughter and grandson when the accident occurred. She was later taken to hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries, News18 reported.

The incident took place at Surya Towers Apartments in the city. Vanitha had entered the elevator with her daughter and grandson, and the three were travelling together to their floor. After the lift reached the floor, her daughter and grandson stepped out of the elevator.

However, before Vanitha could make her way out, the lift suddenly began moving down while its gate was still open. Caught off guard by the unexpected movement, she tried to quickly get out of the elevator but got trapped in the process.

Visuals from the incident show Vanitha’s daughter attempting to push the lift gate while calling for help. People from the residential society soon intervened and tried to rescue Vanitha and eventually managed to pull her out of the lift.