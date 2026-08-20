Small home, too much stuff? Try these 3 invisible storage ideas to keep your space organised and airy

Urban homes are getting more compact, but still, the longing for open, bright, and airy interiors remains. At the same time, adequate storage is essential, requiring homeowners to add cabinets and shelves. But in an already small home, these additions can make space feel even more cramped. This raises a common question: how can you create adequate storage without sacrificing precious living space?



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Praveen Joseph, Assistant Vice President - Records Management (South Asia), Crown Worldwide Group, shared his insights on the growing mismatch between changing home sizes and interior preferences.



He said, "As a professional who has spent more than two decades in the storage industry, I have observed that millennials largely prefer homes that feel open and spacious. They are drawn to bigger windows, natural light, and minimal interiors. But the preference is emerging at a time when urban homes are becoming increasingly compact.”

To put it simply, homeowners face a practical design challenge. They want uncluttered, airy interiors, but smaller homes may not have enough space to accommodate everyday belongings. So, should they compromise on storage or prioritise spacious interiors?

The expert believed that the solution was to find a middle ground that catered to both needs. He recommended invisible storage.

“One practical way to strike this balance is through invisible storage. It is about creating places for belongings without making storage the dominant feature of a room. It can be built into furniture, tucked into unused areas or designed to blend naturally with the overall look of the home," he described the solution.

It is actually very productive, as with invisible storage, your room is organised, all your essentials are stored, but your room does not look crowded. The technique uses underutilised areas and design elements that merge with the rest of the interiors.

Praveen shared these techniques: