Daily cases go up as Pune dist records highest Covid-19 caseload in state

Pune district has reported a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. With 571 active Covid-19 cases, Pune district tops the tally in the state. Pune district has reported a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pune district which until start of the year reported cases in single digit, is now reporting active cases in double digit. On Saturday, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 56 fresh cases, 45 cases were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and 25 fresh cases were reported in Pune rural.

From single digit till last month, as many as 437 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday. Pune district has the highest, 571 active cases, followed by 487 active cases in Mumbai and 348 active cases in Thane district.

Currently, 42 patients are hospitalised and undergoing treatment in different hospitals, out of them 3 patients are on oxygen support, said officials from the PMC health department.

The number of Covid-19 cases has started to gradually increase in 2023. In March, Pune district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases. Two Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the current year. This year’s first Covid-19 death was reported in Pune rural on January 7. The patient was a 70-year-old male resident of Shindewadi in Daund and cause of death is said to be Septic Shock and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) in Covid positive.

The second deceased was a 70-year-old female, resident of Lohiyanagar, Bhawani Peth, who succumbed to the infection on March 11. The cause of death is said to be Covid positive, sepsis, septic shock and severe acute respiratory distress syndrome with Pneumonia. Both the deceased had taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Shekhar Singh, commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said, the survey for influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) is ongoing in the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. “There is a surge in the number of cases of Covid-19 and also of H3N2 cases. But the number of active cases in our limits is negligible and we have adequate capacity to handle the Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said the patient that died due to the Covid-19 was a high-risk patient suffering from co-morbid condition due to which the precautionary dose is important. “I urge the citizens to take their booster shots as the number of Covid-19 cases has started to rise. There is no need to panic and the situation is in control. We have adequate facilities to treat Covid-19 cases,” he said.

State

In Maharashtra, 437 fresh Covid cases were reported in the last 24-hours. The state Covid tally has risen to 8,141,457. Also, two deaths amongst Covid patients were reported on Saturday, taking the state death toll to 148,435, said the state health officials. At least 242 Covid patients recovered and were discharged after treatment from various hospitals of state. The cumulative total of Covid recoveries in the state has risen to 7,991,066. The state has a recovery rate to 98.15% and case fatality rate of 1.82%, said the officials.