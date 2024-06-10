Dangerous tree branches can’t be trimmed without permission 

The rainfall in the city on Friday has brought many trees and their branches down causing damage to properties. However, civic officials have informed citizens should avoid trimming or felling trees without permission. As per officials, citizens in PMC limits can contact 101, 020-26561706 or 020-26451707 to seek permission to trim branches or remove dangerous trees. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) both receive around 30 to 40 calls daily regarding trimming or removal of dangerous trees or branches. The number has increased in the past week. However, both civic bodies before the monsoon have conducted drives to trim or remove dangerous trees and branches.

A senior official from PMC, on anonymity, said, “To remove dangerous trees or trim branches of dangerous trees the citizens should contact the PMC. In case of natural tree felling the citizens can contact the Fire brigade department. During monsoon, we prune branches touching power cables. But heavy rain can bring down trees and heavy branches too, causing damage. But taking precautions can prevent such incidents.”

As per officials, citizens in PMC limits can contact 101, 020-26561706 or 020-26451707 to seek permission to trim branches or remove dangerous trees. In the PCMC, citizens can contact the SARATHI helpline (8888006666) or contact the Fire Brigade on 101/7030908991. However, as per the Maharashtra (Urban Area) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, no trees can be trimmed or cut without permission of the respective tree authority.

Ravikiran Ghodke, the deputy commissioner of PCMC, informed the rules are the same and no tree cutting or trimming can be done without permission, and it is an offence.

“We are creating an online portal to address tree-related complaints. Citizens can register a complaint about a dangerous tree on this portal. Details like photo, location and expected action can be stated in the application. This will help us swiftly address the issue and save time,” he said.