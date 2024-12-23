Day after visit, Pawar calls Fadnavis to discuss Beed sarpanch’s murder, Parbhani violence

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday spoke with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over phone regarding the murder of a sarpanch in Beed and the death of a man in judicial custody following violence in Parbhani. The chief minister had earlier announced judicial inquiries into the incidents and financial assistance of ₹ 10 lakh each for the families of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi. (HT PHOTO)

The telephonic conversation came a day after Pawar visited the families of Santosh Deshmukh, the slain sarpanch, and Somnath Suryawanshi, who allegedly died in custody after being arrested in connection with the Parbhani violence.

While attending the Bhimthadi Jatra (annual fair) at the College of Agriculture in Pune, Pawar urged the CM to take swift action in both cases. The chief minister had earlier announced judicial inquiries into the incidents and financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each for the families of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said, “I had a word with the chief minister about the places I visited yesterday. I told the situation is serious and asked him to address it urgently.” He also extended an invitation to Fadnavis for the 98th All India Marathi Literary Convention (Marathi Sahitya Sammelan) in Delhi. Prime minister Narendra Modi has accepted the invite to be the chief guest at the literary meet.

On his part, Fadnavis has already announced a judicial inquiry by a retired judge into the murder of a sarpanch and violence in Parbhani.

Both the probes will be completed in the next three to six months and the government will direct the police to conduct regular drives to curb crimes and maintain law and order in Beed district. Fadnavis also announced the transfer of Beed superintendent of police citing lapses in handling the situation that arose after the killing of the sarpanch. Besides, a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a police officer of the rank of inspector general will conduct an investigation into the murder of Deshmukh.

The protests in Parbhani escalated last week when a replica of the Constitution was vandalised, leading to Suryawanshi’s arrest and subsequent death in custody. In Beed, Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted and murdered on December 9.

During his visit to Beed, Pawar met Deshmukh’s family and pledged to support the education of his daughter. “The murder of Santosh Deshmukh has shaken the common people. When the issue was raised in the Parliament, it evoked a somber reaction… The matter needs a thorough investigation,” Pawar senior had said.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also visited Beed on Saturday, following his uncle’s visit. While Ajit assured strict action in the case, Sharad highlighted the prevailing fear in Beed and reiterated his commitment to supporting the sarpanch’s children.