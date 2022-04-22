Home / Cities / Pune News / Day temperature to remain around 40 °C, light rain forecast for Pune
pune news

Day temperature to remain around 40 °C, light rain forecast for Pune

The city on Friday reported the day temperature at 39
Along with Pune city, many parts of the State may also report thunderstorms along with rainfall till April 24. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Along with Pune city, many parts of the State may also report thunderstorms along with rainfall till April 24. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 10:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNamrata Devikar

The city on Friday reported the day temperature at 39.4 degrees Celsius. The month of April has been hotter for Pune as many areas in the city reported 40 degrees Celsius and above. However, till April 28, Pune may witness light rainfall along with thunderstorm activity, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD said that the day temperature in the city will remain around 40 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

“Weather department has forecasted that till April 28, the sky over Pune city may get cloudy towards the afternoon. And there are chances of light rainfall over this week for the city,” said Kashyapi.

He added that Chinchwad may report day temperature around 41 degrees Celsius till the end of April.

Along with Pune city, many parts of the State may also report thunderstorms along with rainfall till April 24.

“Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha and Marathwada may receive thunderstorms and lightning till April 24. After that weather may remain dry in the region,” said Kashyapi.

On Friday, Mahabaleshwar and Satara reported rainfall. Mahabaleshwar reported 0.8 mm rainfall.

The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Friday was 42.2 degrees Celsius at Ahmednagar. And the lowest minimum temperature reported across State was at Mahabaleshwar at 21.2 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Basic education officer (BSA) Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey talking to the girl students of KGBV Behjam on Thursday night after they were allegedly held hostage by two woman teachers. (HT photo)

    Two women teachers hold girl students hostage to get their transfer orders cancelled

    An embarrassing situation unfolded at the residential Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Behjam on Thursday night when two under-transfer women contractual teachers — Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar — held hostage nearly two dozen girl students on the rooftop to pressurise the authorities to cancel their transfer orders.

  • The UP government will increase 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical in the next five years. (Pic for representation)

    7000 MBBS seats to be increased in UP in next 5 years

    As many as 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical will be increased in the next five years, while call centres and mobile apps will help to improve medical services, said a statement from the UP government on Friday. An E-hospital will be set up in UP in the span of 100 days, which will cover the government medical colleges.

  • Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma handing over trophy and certificate of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 to chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

    Varanasi officials’ handover PM excellence award to CM

    The certificate and trophy of Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for the successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojana were handed over to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Friday by district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, in presence of divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal. Today, the team dedicated the award to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the commissioner and district magistrate.

  • According to MSRDC officials, in the second phase, the Expressway will be opened from Washim to Shirdi, and in the last phase, the stretch between Shirdi and Mumbai will be made functional (HT File Photo)

    Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to be partially opened on May 2

    Mumbai Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway for the public on May 2, said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation officials. In the first phase, a 210 km-stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar in Washim district will be opened and later, in phases, the entire Expressway will be made operational.

  • The waters of the Ujani reservoir and the Bhima river are much more polluted than those of the Mula and Mutha. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Unclean rivers causing diseases in rural Pune

    While the Pune Municipal Corporation and the city-based NGOs lock horns over the civic body's mega project – the riverfront development of the Mula-Mutha, the primary issue of clean rivers and potable drinking water continues to remain unresolved. The poor variety in fish is also affecting our income.” Bharat said that such high levels of pollution in the water lead to discolouration of nails, kidney stones, skin rashes, stomach pain, and increased cancer cases.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out