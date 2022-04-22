Day temperature to remain around 40 °C, light rain forecast for Pune

The city on Friday reported the day temperature at 39.4 degrees Celsius. The month of April has been hotter for Pune as many areas in the city reported 40 degrees Celsius and above. However, till April 28, Pune may witness light rainfall along with thunderstorm activity, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD said that the day temperature in the city will remain around 40 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

“Weather department has forecasted that till April 28, the sky over Pune city may get cloudy towards the afternoon. And there are chances of light rainfall over this week for the city,” said Kashyapi.

He added that Chinchwad may report day temperature around 41 degrees Celsius till the end of April.

Along with Pune city, many parts of the State may also report thunderstorms along with rainfall till April 24.

“Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha and Marathwada may receive thunderstorms and lightning till April 24. After that weather may remain dry in the region,” said Kashyapi.

On Friday, Mahabaleshwar and Satara reported rainfall. Mahabaleshwar reported 0.8 mm rainfall.

The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Friday was 42.2 degrees Celsius at Ahmednagar. And the lowest minimum temperature reported across State was at Mahabaleshwar at 21.2 degrees Celsius.