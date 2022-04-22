Day temperature to remain around 40 °C, light rain forecast for Pune
The city on Friday reported the day temperature at 39.4 degrees Celsius. The month of April has been hotter for Pune as many areas in the city reported 40 degrees Celsius and above. However, till April 28, Pune may witness light rainfall along with thunderstorm activity, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD said that the day temperature in the city will remain around 40 degrees Celsius for the next few days.
“Weather department has forecasted that till April 28, the sky over Pune city may get cloudy towards the afternoon. And there are chances of light rainfall over this week for the city,” said Kashyapi.
He added that Chinchwad may report day temperature around 41 degrees Celsius till the end of April.
Along with Pune city, many parts of the State may also report thunderstorms along with rainfall till April 24.
“Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha and Marathwada may receive thunderstorms and lightning till April 24. After that weather may remain dry in the region,” said Kashyapi.
On Friday, Mahabaleshwar and Satara reported rainfall. Mahabaleshwar reported 0.8 mm rainfall.
The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Friday was 42.2 degrees Celsius at Ahmednagar. And the lowest minimum temperature reported across State was at Mahabaleshwar at 21.2 degrees Celsius.
Two women teachers hold girl students hostage to get their transfer orders cancelled
An embarrassing situation unfolded at the residential Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Behjam on Thursday night when two under-transfer women contractual teachers — Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar — held hostage nearly two dozen girl students on the rooftop to pressurise the authorities to cancel their transfer orders.
7000 MBBS seats to be increased in UP in next 5 years
As many as 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical will be increased in the next five years, while call centres and mobile apps will help to improve medical services, said a statement from the UP government on Friday. An E-hospital will be set up in UP in the span of 100 days, which will cover the government medical colleges.
Varanasi officials’ handover PM excellence award to CM
The certificate and trophy of Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for the successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojana were handed over to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Friday by district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, in presence of divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal. Today, the team dedicated the award to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the commissioner and district magistrate.
Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to be partially opened on May 2
Mumbai Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway for the public on May 2, said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation officials. In the first phase, a 210 km-stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar in Washim district will be opened and later, in phases, the entire Expressway will be made operational.
Unclean rivers causing diseases in rural Pune
While the Pune Municipal Corporation and the city-based NGOs lock horns over the civic body's mega project – the riverfront development of the Mula-Mutha, the primary issue of clean rivers and potable drinking water continues to remain unresolved. The poor variety in fish is also affecting our income.” Bharat said that such high levels of pollution in the water lead to discolouration of nails, kidney stones, skin rashes, stomach pain, and increased cancer cases.
