Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune medical college dean caught red-handed taking 10 lakh bribe

Pune medical college dean caught red-handed taking 10 lakh bribe

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 08, 2023 10:16 PM IST

According to the probe officials, Ashish Shrinath Banginwar, 54, had demanded ₹16,00,000 from the complainant for admission of his son to the MBBS course

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has caught the dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College allegedly accepting bribe of 10 lakh for an MBBS seat on Tuesday, said officials.

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has caught the dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College for taking bribe (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has caught the dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College for taking bribe (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the probe officials, Ashish Shrinath Banginwar, 54, had demanded 16,00,000 from the complainant for admission of his son to the MBBS course.

As per the complaint, the complainant’s son had cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam and was allotted Pune’s Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in the first admission round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP). When the complainant approached the dean for admission process, the latter allegedly demanded 16 lakh in addition to the 22.50 lakh annual admission fee.

As per the ACB’s initial probe, a trap was laid after the accused agreed to accept the bribe amount. The officials caught the dean red-handed accepting the bribe’s first instalment of 10 lakh at his office on August 8.

According to an ACB press note, a case will be filed at Samarth police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out