Pune medical college dean caught red-handed taking 10 lakh bribe

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has caught the dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College allegedly accepting bribe of ₹10 lakh for an MBBS seat on Tuesday, said officials. The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has caught the dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College for taking bribe (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the probe officials, Ashish Shrinath Banginwar, 54, had demanded ₹16,00,000 from the complainant for admission of his son to the MBBS course.

As per the complaint, the complainant’s son had cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam and was allotted Pune’s Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in the first admission round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP). When the complainant approached the dean for admission process, the latter allegedly demanded ₹16 lakh in addition to the ₹22.50 lakh annual admission fee.

As per the ACB’s initial probe, a trap was laid after the accused agreed to accept the bribe amount. The officials caught the dean red-handed accepting the bribe’s first instalment of ₹10 lakh at his office on August 8.

According to an ACB press note, a case will be filed at Samarth police station.