Death toll rises to 11 in Pune Talawade factory fire incident

The death toll in the fire at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade rose to 11, with two more fatalities being reported on Thursday. A fire incident was reported at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit located in Jyotiba Nagar at Talawade on December 8 during which six people died on the spot and ten others suffered severe burn injuries and were admitted to Sassoon. (HT FILE)

As per the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials, two victims, Priyanka Yadav(32) and Apeksha Torne (18), reportedly succumbed to their injuries on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

Yadav passed away at around 1.45 am and Torne died around 5.30 am.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, has expressed grief over the death of the victims. “It is a heart-wrenching incident and we share in the grief of the families,” he said.

Following the ongoing state-wide indefinite strike of nurses including Sassoon, the PCMC on Thursday evening appointed eight nurses to take care of the fire victims undergoing treatment here. All these nurses will be stationed at the burn ward.

A fire incident was reported at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit located in Jyotiba Nagar at Talawade on December 8 during which six people died on the spot and ten others suffered severe burn injuries and were admitted to Sassoon.

In the past two days, out of the ten victims undergoing treatment, Pratiksha Torne (16) and Kavita Rathod (45 ) reportedly died on December 9. Another victim, Shilpa Rathod (31) died on December 10 during the treatment.

Currently, five burn victims, Usha Padve, Suman Gondhale, Komal Chaure, Renuka Tathod and factory owner Sharad Sutar are undergoing treatment at Sassoon, said officials.

The PCMC has started a help desk inside the Sassoon hospital for the relatives of fire victims undergoing treatment at the hospital. The civic body has appointed a medical officer and two assistants around the clock at here.

Dr Nikhil Panse, burn ward at Sassoon, said, the condition of all these five patients is critical and they are under observation.

“The patients have deep inhalation burns and even their lungs have suffered burn injuries. The burns are extremely deep and on and off they require oxygen support,” he said.