Decade-long wait ends as road link opens between Lavanya restaurant and Raheja reserve premiere in Mohammadwadi

After nearly a decade of relentless campaigning, the much-awaited stretch between Lavanya Restaurant and Raheja Reserve Premier Society was finally opened yesterday bringing long-overdue relief to thousands of residents in the NIBM Annexe, Mohammed Wadi, and Undri areas. The 700-metre-long and 24-metre-wide stretch, delayed for years due to alleged corruption in land acquisition, is now operational following intense public pressure and administrative action. Meanwhile, residents have welcomed the new road as a critical link that shortens travel by at least 3 kilometres. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

It was only after social activist Jaymala Dhankikar filed a petition with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and chief minister’s office (CMO) twice – first on October 10, 2024 and later on Jan 1, 2025 that the action was finally initiated. Dhankikar demanded three immediate steps namely construction of the road and removal of illegal encroachments; registration of FIRs against negligent PMC officials; and strict action against the land mafia. After severe reprimand from the urban development department (UDD), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) finally moved to complete the pending work.

Dhankikar said, “The road’s opening is the result of sheer persistence on the part of citizen-activists. The PMC has shown no will to act over the past one decade and every inch of progress is due to public pressure. Even now, the road remains incomplete in several respects such as CCTV cameras, dividers, trees, footpaths, streetlights, and removal of encroachments.

Meanwhile, residents have welcomed the new road as a critical link that shortens travel by at least 3 kilometres and improves access to Kadnagar Chowk and key educational institutions in the area like Bishop’s Undri and Delhi Public School. Raheja Premier resident Ashok Mehendale emphasised the road’s importance calling it a ‘lifeline’ and highlighting the need for both sides of the road to be operational, with traffic signs, police patrolling, and budgetary provisions for missing footpaths.

Daljeet Goraya, a resident of Ganga Kingston, criticised the PMC road and land measurement department for the long delay. “Details of funds and plans are hidden from the public. There is a nexus operating here, and we demand prosecution of those who deliberately hold up this project.”

Deputy Engineer Avinash Kamthe shared technical details, stating that the road will significantly improve mobility across the growing suburbs of Pune. “This stretch directly benefits thousands of residents and marks a big leap in local connectivity,” he said.

While the opening of this crucial link has been hailed as a milestone, area residents have further demanded continued monitoring, infrastructural upgrades, and strict action against those responsible for the decade-long delay in delivering basic civic amenities. According to them, the area contributes over ₹200 crore in taxes but the infrastructure on the ground is not up to the mark. Residents pinned the blame for the poor state of infrastructure in the Mohammedwadi-NIBM Annexe area on the nexus between developers, elected members, agents and a corrupt section of the PMC.