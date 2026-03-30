Pune - The Central Railway (CR) has enhanced the pantry (dining) coach of the iconic Deccan Queen Express with traditional Warli paintings, reflecting Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage. The refurbished dining car now combines heritage aesthetics with modern amenities, offering passengers a more premium and visually appealing onboard dining experience. The upgraded coach was unveiled on Friday, marking a significant step in improving onboard services while celebrating the train’s legacy. Deccan Queen dining coach gets ‘Warli art’ makeover

As per information from the railways, the Deccan Queen’s dining car has been redesigned with a focus on both visual appeal and passenger comfort. The interiors now feature enhanced heritage-themed décor, modernised furniture, and improved finishes, creating a refined dining environment. The coach continues to offer table service and is equipped with upgraded pantry facilities such as microwave ovens, deep freezers, and toasters, ensuring a high-quality culinary experience during the journey.

Prateek Goswami, general manager of Central Railway, said, “Along with the dining car, several passenger amenities on the train have also been upgraded. These include improved lavatories with modern fittings such as soap and tissue dispensers, vinyl flooring, and better hygiene features. The AC Chair Car coaches have been enhanced with new seat covers and improved entry areas, while overall coach interiors have been redesigned with vibrant panels and upgraded roofing. Air fragrance dispensers have also been installed to improve onboard ambience,”

Introduced in 1930, the Deccan Queen remains one of Indian Railways’ most historic and prestigious trains. Over the decades, it has undergone several transformations, including the replacement of original coaches with integral steel-bodied coaches in 1966, the introduction of air-brake rakes in 1995, and the transition to modern LHB coaches under Project Utkrisht in 2022. The train currently operates with a 16-coach composition, including AC Chair Cars, second-class chair cars, a Vistadome coach, a dining car, and other essential service coaches.

The train also holds several distinctions in Indian Railways’ history, including the introduction of roller-bearing coaches, self-generating coaches with a 110-volt system, and the first use of dedicated chair car classes. Notably, it continues to be the only operational train in India with a dedicated dining car offering table service, making it a unique travel experience for passengers.