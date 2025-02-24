During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Tannu Devendra Sahu-Varma after police recovered a mobile phone from the dead body
A decomposed body of an unidentified woman packed in a gunny bag was discovered in the Moshi Road area, officials said on Sunday.
During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Tannu Devendra Sahu-Varma after police recovered a mobile phone from the dead body. She was working as a labourer and living with her husband in the Moshi area.
Acting on the information, a team of MIDC Bhosari police rushed to the spot and recovered a dead body. Following the post-mortem report, police confirmed that the murder had happened 48 hours before the body was recovered. The deceased was living with her husband and child.
A case has been filed at MIDC Bhosari police station under sections BNS sections 103 and 238 and further investigation is going on.
See More
News/Cities/Pune/ Decomposed dead body of a woman found, police launch investigation