Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Decomposed dead body of a woman found, police launch investigation

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2025 05:40 AM IST

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Tannu Devendra Sahu-Varma after police recovered a mobile phone from the dead body

A decomposed body of an unidentified woman packed in a gunny bag was discovered in the Moshi Road area, officials said on Sunday.

A case has been filed at MIDC Bhosari police station under sections BNS sections 103 and 238 and further investigation is going on. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case has been filed at MIDC Bhosari police station under sections BNS sections 103 and 238 and further investigation is going on. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Tannu Devendra Sahu-Varma after police recovered a mobile phone from the dead body. She was working as a labourer and living with her husband in the Moshi area.

Acting on the information, a team of MIDC Bhosari police rushed to the spot and recovered a dead body. Following the post-mortem report, police confirmed that the murder had happened 48 hours before the body was recovered. The deceased was living with her husband and child.

A case has been filed at MIDC Bhosari police station under sections BNS sections 103 and 238 and further investigation is going on.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On