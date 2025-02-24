Decomposed dead body of a woman found, police launch investigation

A decomposed body of an unidentified woman packed in a gunny bag was discovered in the Moshi Road area, officials said on Sunday. A case has been filed at MIDC Bhosari police station under sections BNS sections 103 and 238 and further investigation is going on. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Tannu Devendra Sahu-Varma after police recovered a mobile phone from the dead body. She was working as a labourer and living with her husband in the Moshi area.

Acting on the information, a team of MIDC Bhosari police rushed to the spot and recovered a dead body. Following the post-mortem report, police confirmed that the murder had happened 48 hours before the body was recovered. The deceased was living with her husband and child.

