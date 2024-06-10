 Decoy ops in Maha fail to nab gender test offenders - Hindustan Times
Decoy ops in Maha fail to nab gender test offenders

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 11, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The state public health department conducts decoy operations to zero in on doctors and health facilities that are conducting outlawed sex determination tests of the foetus. However, in the last year, 91 per cent of decoy operations conducted by the health departments have failed.

Sex determination of unborn babies is prohibited under the Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Test (PCPNDT) Act. (HT PHOTO)
Sex determination of unborn babies is prohibited under the Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Test (PCPNDT) Act.

The health department in the past one year between April 23 and March 24 conducted a total of 71 decoy operations out of these 64 (91%) decoy operations have failed, and 7 (9%) operations were successful.

These seven operations include three in Kolhapur, two in Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and one each in Beed and Dharashiv respectively.

A senior official of the health department, on anonymity, said, “The team includes tehsildar, health officials and police and the number goes around 14 of the team. If in case the secrecy is not maintained there are high possibility that the decoy operation will fail.”

She, further added, that efforts are being taken to create awareness amongst the public to end sex discrimination and female feticide.

On June 7, the Pune rural police busted an alleged sex determination racket and arrested two persons, including a suspended government medical officer, who were operating from an under-construction building at Malegaon Budruk village in Baramati

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said, the health department is stepping up its fight against female feticide and developed a website for complaints that can be made anonymous.

Helpline numbers 104 and 18002334475 are available for citizens to register PCPNDT-related complaints. The health department this year has received 13 complaints on the toll-free number, said the officials.

“We are conducting awareness activities to end sex discrimination and female feticide. Citizens can complain to the health department if they come across a violation of the PCPNDT Act,” he said.

