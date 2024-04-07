Defunct diagnostic centre at Aundh District Hospital adds to patients’ woes

The defunct diagnostic Centre at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) is leading to the hardship of hundreds of patients in need of emergency medical and surgical attention. The facility has been closed for over a month now, forcing patients to run from pillar to post in search of CT (computed tomography) scans and MRIs (magnetic resonance imaging). Last week an 84-year-old woman who suffered a brain stroke visited the ADH for treatment. The doctors suggested a CT scan and MRI to the patient. The family had to take the patient to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) for a CT scan and MRI test. (HT FILE)

A new agency has been appointed by the government giving six months to set up the unit. Already three months are over, and the new agency will take more than three months to start the diagnostic centre. However, the failure of authorities to take adequate measures to avoid inconvenience to the patients during the transition period is causing inconvenience to hundreds of patients.

“We somehow managed to reach the YCMH and there was a huge queue of patients waiting for the tests. After waiting for more than three hours the CT scan was done. For MRI we were asked to make an appointment for the next day. However, the doctors at YCMH called us after four hours to get the CT scan results,” the daughter of the patient said.

The patients visiting the ADH for emergency treatment have to visit Sassoon Hospital, YCM Hospital or PCMC-run Thergaon Hospital for the CT scan and MRI tests. The screening centres at all these three hospitals are already crowded, further adding to the hardship of patients.

In another case, a 36-year-old woman with an abdominal knot went to the ADH for treatment. The patient was advised to schedule an MRI as soon as possible. The patient’s family went to the YCMH for the MRI exam, but all slots were full. Later, they had to go to Theragon Hospital and get the test done.

“At YCMH there was no appointment available for the day and they asked us to come the next day in the evening. At Thergaon hospital we requested the authorities after which the tests were done. It’s a struggle to keep the patients waiting and travel with them looking for the diagnostic centre,” said the husband of the patient.

Sharad Shetty, a health activist, said, “The indoor patients and outdoor patients both have to struggle to get the CT scan and MRI tests done. This is the failure of the government if such tests are not available at ADH which is considered a Tertiary care facility of the Public Health Department.”

At SGH the waiting period for an MRI test is over a week and three to four hours for a CT scan.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said, “The new agency has been appointed by the government of Maharashtra. The government has given six months to this agency to set up the unit. The patients in need of CT scan and MRI are referred to SGH or PCMC hospital for the tests.”