    Delays in lift installation work at Pune Railway Station irk passengers

    In 2022, a survey conducted by the Pune railway division highlighted the need for additional lifts to assist passengers

    Published on: Oct 9, 2025 3:58 AM IST
    By Dheeraj Bengrut
    Passengers at Pune Railway Station are facing significant inconvenience as delays plague the installation and activation of new lifts across the platforms. While the lift at platform 1 has been operational for some time, the lift at platform 2, which has already been installed, remains unused due to pending approvals. Meanwhile, the construction of the lift at platform 4 is still underway, leaving many commuters, especially the elderly, without accessible options for traveling between platforms.

    The construction of the lift at platform 4 is still underway, leaving many commuters, especially the elderly, without accessible options for traveling between platforms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    “The lack of lifts makes it really difficult, especially while carrying heavy bags for elderly passengers. It’s disappointing that the lifts are installed but not operational yet,” said Rajesh Kenjale, a frequent traveler.

    In 2022, a survey conducted by the Pune railway division highlighted the need for additional lifts to assist passengers. Following this, a detailed proposal was submitted to the railway headquarters for the installation of four lifts at strategic points across the station. According to the plan, lifts were to be placed between platforms 1, 2 and 3, 4 and 5, as well as near Platform 6, close to the Pune Metro station.

    “We are awaiting some permission for the lift at platforms 2 and 3, and by the year-end, it will be operational,” said a senior railway official.

