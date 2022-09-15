Home / Cities / Pune News / Delhi-based jeweller booked for abetment of his wife’s suicide

Delhi-based jeweller booked for abetment of his wife’s suicide

pune news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Three months after a married woman died of suicide at her parents’ house in Kharadi area of Pune city, police investigations revealed that the victim faced harassment over her husband’s extramarital affair

Three months after a married woman died of suicide in Kharadi area of Pune city, police investigations revealed that the victim faced harassment over her husband’s extramarital affair. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Three months after a married woman died of suicide in Kharadi area of Pune city, police investigations revealed that the victim faced harassment over her husband’s extramarital affair. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Three months after a married woman died of suicide at her parents’ house in Kharadi area of Pune city, police investigations revealed that the victim faced harassment over her husband’s extramarital affair. Following these findings, the husband has been booked by the Chandannagar police.

According to the police, the accused runs his jewellery shop in old Delhi area.

On August 13, the victim, on her visit to her parents’ house in Pune to celebrate Shravan month, died by suicide at around 9 am. The suicide note mentioned her husband responsible for her death.

Police probe found that the victim was harassed, beaten up and starved for many days by her husband. All her gold ornaments were taken away by the husband and she was forced to leave his house.

Manohar Sonawane, assistant inspector at Chandannagar police station, “As per the suicide note, it seems that the victim was fed up over her husband’s extramarital affair and harassment. No arrest has been made in the case yet.”

The Chandannagar police have registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 498 a (cruelty to women) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out