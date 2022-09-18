Dengue continues to sting more people in Pune

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar has tested positive for dengue, confirmed health department officials. The civic staff later inspected Kumar’s official residence in Model Colony to check if there was mosquito breeding spot and fumigated the premises.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief of the health department of the PMC, said that the commissioner tested positive for dengue after which his residential premise was fumigated and sprayed on Sunday.

PMC staff also inspected residences in the vicinity of commissioner’s bungalow, said officials.

“After the commissioner tested positive for dengue, a breeding ground was found in his residential premises. Spraying and fumigation was done on the premises. People should be very careful as mosquitoes breeding in fresh stagnant water led to an increase of dengue and other vector-borne diseases,” said Dr Wavare.

With the rainfall continuing now, in September alone, dengue cases in the city have seen a further rise. In this month alone, 41 confirmed cases of dengue were reported and 509 suspected cases of dengue were reported in the city limits. No death has been reported in PMC limits due to dengue, confirmed health department officials.

With the continuing rains, the cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue, are bound to see a surge.

Dengue, the viral infection, spreads through the bite of an infected female mosquito - Aedes aegypti mosquito - and can prove to be deadly in severe cases. There is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue and it is important to get proper medical care when diagnosed with the disease.

The health department of the PMC said that so far this year, 319 patients have tested positive for dengue in the city limits. And there have been 3,018 patients who have been suspected of dengue.

As per the data furnished by the department, 258 notices were issued to commercial as well as housing societies in September where breeding grounds were found.

“If the breeding ground of mosquitoes were found in the same area repeatedly then the notice is issued to the housing societies. Fumigation and spraying is done where dengue cases are reported to ensure that it does not spread further,” said Dr Wavare.

In September alone, the department collected ₹19,500 in fines. Although so far, maximum cases of dengue were reported in August where 73 patients tested positive, they are expected to see a rise in September. This year the health department has issued 2,279 notices and collected a total fine of ₹170,550.

The highest number of notices were issued in July when the department issued 971 notices.