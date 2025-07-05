Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s ‘Jai Gujarat’ comment kicks up a row

Amid the political sparring between the ruling Mahayuti government and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the Hindi imposition charge, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s concluding “Jai Gujarat” remarks during his speech in Pune on Friday raised several eyebrows. Shinde was speaking in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre’ built by the Shree Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in the Kondhwa area. (HT)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut referred to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena as “Shah Sena” and remarked that it showed the true face of the duplicate Shiv Sena of Union Minister Amit Shah. “It is not surprising. Shinde’s Sena was born in Gujarat with Shah’s blessings,” Raut said, referring to Shinde and his supporter MLAs rushing to Surat in Gujarat after they split the party in 2022.

He also posted two separate videos of Shinde on social media. “Shah Sena! Amit Shah’s-- duplicate Shiv Sena’s true face was exposed today. In Pune, this man (Eknath Shinde) gave the slogan ‘Jai Gujarat’! What to do? How can this man remain in the Maharashtra cabinet.”

Clyde Crasto, NCP (SP) national spokesperson, said, “They claim to represent Marathi manoos, but lust for power. When Eknath Shinde was made the chief minister, many projects meant for Maharashtra went to Gujarat, now it is proved that Shinde worked for the benefit of Gujarat.’’

Atul Londhe, state Congress chief spokesperson, said, “A person like Shinde does not have respect for anyone. He only salutes his master (Amit Shah).’’

Gopal Tiwari, Congress spokesperson, said, “As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the sponsor for Shinde’s Shiv Sena it is obvious that Shinde said ‘Jai Gujarat.’ The BJP leaders always disrespect Maharashtra leaders like Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, but the local BJP leaders do not speak about it.”

Gajanan Thurkude, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said, “When the Shinde government was formed each MLA allegedly got ₹50 crore. By saying ‘Jai Gujarat’ they are repaying this money and showing more honesty to Amit Shah.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also attended the event, defended Shinde’s remarks and said that creating a ruckus over the issue was unnecessary.

He said that Shinde was speaking among the Gujarati community, and thus, there was no need to create a ruckus over it. “If someone is questioning Shinde’s love for Maharashtra because of this, then the person is thinking very narrowly,” he added.

“When the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled earlier, Sharad Pawar had said, ‘Jai Maharashtra, Jai Karnataka’. Does this mean that Sharad Pawar loves Karnataka more than Maharashtra? Wherever we go, we say what the people there like. All leaders say the same. Now, when ‘Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat’ was said among the Gujarati community, I think there is no need to create so much ruckus over it. We are all Indians,” said Fadnavis.

After reaching Mumbai in the evening, Shinde held a press conference and clarified his stand. “It was a function organised by the Gujarati community. I said so to appreciate them as they built a sports complex in Pune which can be used by all. The Gujarati community has been living here for decades and contributed to the progress of Maharashtra,” he said.

Shinde also showed a video of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray speaking at a function in Gujarat where he too had remarked, “Jai Gujarat”.