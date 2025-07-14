Deputy CM Pawar warns officials against obstructing land acquisition in Hinjewadi

In a scheduled early morning visit to Hinjewadi IT hub on Sunday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar instructed officials to act strictly against those obstructing land acquisition for key infrastructure projects. The visit followed growing complaints about chronic waterlogging and traffic congestion in the area. Pawar reached the site around 6.30 am, accompanied by senior officials from PMRDA, MIDC, PCMC, PMC, the police department, and the district administration. BJP MLAs Mahesh Landge, Shankar Jagtap, and Shankar Mandekar were also present, along with representatives of IT companies and housing societies. He also pulled up Metro officials over a ramp construction that was disrupting traffic and expressed displeasure over unauthorised constructions on natural streams, calling it a major cause of monsoon flooding. (HT)

After inspecting several locations, Pawar told officials to adopt a no-tolerance approach to delays, especially in road widening projects. “Don’t listen to anyone. Straightaway file a case. If anyone is obstructing government work, take action,” he said.

The visit came days after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a high-level meeting in Mumbai on infrastructure issues in Hinjewadi. The CM had announced the formation of a ‘single-point authority’ headed by the divisional commissioner to coordinate between agencies.

Key directives issued during the meeting included: PMRDA to lead land acquisition for road development, MIDC to expedite road widening, and Metro authorities to provide adequate parking infrastructure. A major overhaul of the Laxmi Chowk bridge into a six-lane structure was also proposed.

During Sunday’s inspection, IT employees submitted suggestions to resolve traffic and civic issues. They sought improvements at the under-construction Croma Metro Station and better stormwater drainage to prevent flooding. They also demanded faster completion of the backup road linking Phase 3 to Mahalunge-Mann Road via Balewadi Stadium, and more traffic police in Phases 2 and 3 to ease peak-hour congestion.

Pawar also inspected the under-construction Metro Line 3 station in Hinjewadi, where he pulled up officials over a ramp blocking traffic flow. He directed them to construct an alternative roadside staircase within a week. Pawar also walked along a flooded stretch of road frequently used by PMPML buses to assess the situation firsthand.

