Despite spending 73.04 lakh, only one solar water heater functional at RMH 

The Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada has come under scrutiny for several discrepancies found while providing healthcare services to the inmates. Interestingly, the medical superintendent of the hospital has gone on a month-long leave on the first day the inspection was conducted, said officials on Sunday. Interestingly, the medical superintendent of the hospital has gone on a month-long leave on the first day the inspection was conducted, said officials on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

After discovering various flaws at Regional Mental Hospital in Yerawada during his visit on January 3, Prakash Abitkar, State Health Minister issued orders to inspect all four mental hospitals in the state. Following complaints the deputy director of health services, Dr Radhakishan Pawar on January 6 appointed a five-member committee to conduct a parallel probe into the alleged corruption at the RMH.

After finding discrepancies in the solar heater system installation work, compromised hygiene and OPD hours amongst others the medical superintendent, Dr Sunil Patil was pulled up. The same evening, Dr Patil went on a month-long leave, the officials said.

The RMH has over 950 inmates in various wards of the hospital. The state government to provide hot water for domestic use to the patients granted funds of ₹73.04 lakh to RMH. The hospital paid the contractor a bill payment of ₹73.04 lakh in two instalments (May and November 2024). However, despite all bills being paid, only one solar water heater in section 3 of the Male ward is functional, said the officials.

A senior official of RMH, on anonymity, said, “During the investigations, it was found not a single female ward has a functional solar water heater system. Similarly, in the Suyog ward, Informatory ward, fit ward and observation ward, the solar panels are installed but are non-functional.”

Dr Shrinivas Kolod, deputy medical superintendent of RMH, has been temporarily given the charge of medical superintendent of the hospital.

“We have issued notice to the contractor who has been appointed and already been paid to provide the solar water heater. The current electrical heaters used for heating the water is not enough. The hapless inmates have to even use Chula to boil the water. Everything has been mentioned and given in a report to the deputy director,” Dr Kolod said.

He went on to say that RMH’s OPD hours have been extended from 9 am to 5 am, up from earlier 9 am to 2 am, as the short OPD hours were inconvenient for patients travelling from other districts.

“We have started deep cleaning of the entire hospital. The entire team is working together to provide quality healthcare to the inmates,” he said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pawar, said, “A report has been sent to the state government stating the discrepancies found at RMH during inspection. Further action will be taken after the government’s directions are received. We have started weekly visits at the RMH to improve the healthcare facilities and hygiene at the hospital. Stren action will be taken against people found at fault,” he said.