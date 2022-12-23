Home / Cities / Pune News / Details of couples must be withheld, says social org

Details of couples must be withheld, says social org

pune news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:58 PM IST

An inter-caste marriage advocacy group, ‘The Right to Love Society,’ has alerted Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Stamps Shravan Hardikar and State Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar to a threat to the lives of inter-caste marriage couples after public notice of their names, addresses, and other personal details are published on the website

According to the organisation, married couples were subjected to unnecessary harassment and fear as their privacy was violated as a result of the uploading of their personal information on the website via public notice. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the organisation, married couples were subjected to unnecessary harassment and fear as their privacy was violated as a result of the uploading of their personal information on the website via public notice. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByNadeem Inamdar

An inter-caste marriage advocacy group, ‘The Right to Love Society,’ has alerted Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Stamps Shravan Hardikar and State Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar to a threat to the lives of inter-caste marriage couples after public notice of their names, addresses, and other personal details are published on the website.

The group has stated that the couples’ privacy is being violated, posing a threat to their lives. According to the organisation, married couples were subjected to unnecessary harassment and fear as their privacy was violated as a result of the uploading of their personal information on the website via public notice. According to the law, such public notice is not required to be published online. According to the organisation, the current practice endangers the lives of couples because their personal data becomes public and can be misused, causing obstacles in the smooth conduct of the marriage.

“We have met the head of the women’s commission and she told us that she will follow up with the government on this issue. However, despite several meetings with the IGR, nothing has progressed in a positive direction, which is causing concern among the couples,” according to the statement of the firm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out