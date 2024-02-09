DGP directs officials to take steps to curb crimes during budget session

Pune: The Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters this week sent a missive to all police commissionerates, including other police units, stating to check serious crimes in their jurisdiction during the budget session of the state assembly beginning February 27 in Mumbai. DGP headquarters’ missive to police commissionerates states to check serious crimes in their jurisdiction during the budget session of the state assembly beginning February 27 in Mumbai. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The DGP office has directed that during the assembly sessions several Legislative Assembly Questions (LAQ)’s, starred questions, small notices, no confidence motion, half an hour discussion and deliberations related to the police are moved by legislators and information sought from the police department.

All the unit officials and commissioners have been intimated to furnish information sought by the legislative assembly secretariat.

The directions, issued on February 5, include, “Taking strict action against crimes against women and children, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, illicit liquor trade, gambling, terrorism and naxalism, indiscipline in police force, social media crimes and fulfilment of directives issued by the secretariat during the last assembly session.”

A written compliance from the respective police units and commissionerates have been sought by the DGP office. The DGP office has stated, “It has been found that during the previous assembly session, the investigative officers of different cases which were brought to the notice of the assembly did not remain present on time which led to a feeling of displeasure amongst the ministers. It becomes difficult for ministers to answer the assembly when questions are raised and as a result suspension orders are to be issued to officials who do not remain present at the appointed time.

“Under no circumstances their absence will be tolerated, and the seniors must ensure that the officials concerned arrive at the assembly venue and register themselves with their mobile number at the assembly room. The direction has been given for proper briefing to the minister incharge who has to reply to questions of legislators on the issues. A senior IPS officer attached to the DGP law and order office stated that the directions have been issued as per customary communication made to all commissionerates and SP offices in Maharashtra.”

Senior IPS officers are expected to ensure strict compliance of directions from the DGP office for the assembly session.