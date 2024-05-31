DGP meets CP, reviews progress in Pune accident case

Pune: Director General of Maharashtra Police Rashmi Shukla on Thursday held a two-hour meeting with Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other top officials and took review of the Porsche crash case. Director General of Maharashtra Police Rashmi Shukla (in pic) on Thursday held a two-hour meeting with Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other top officials and took review of the Porsche crash case. (HT FILE)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, Pune rural superintendent of police and others also attended the meet where the police chief also discussed preparedness for the poll results scheduled on June 4.

The DGP later held a meeting with Kumar and directed him to take strong action and remain vigilant about the happenings in the accident case. Later, the state police chief refused to interact with media persons and left from the back gate of the Police Research Centre where the meeting had taken place.