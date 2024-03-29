Dilip Walse Patil hospitalised after fall at home

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction) leader, Dilip Walse Patil has been hospitalised following a domestic fall and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Aundh. Patil (67), who is also a state cooperation minister, suffered an unfortunate accident at his home in Pune on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital during the wee hours of Thursday, officials said. He will undergo surgery for the injuries sustained in his left leg and wrist late Thursday evening. (HT FILE)

Patil was admitted to the Sai Shree Hospital, Aundh at 2.30 am. He slipped and fell at home injuring his left leg and hand. He was brought to the hospital complaining of severe pain and has been diagnosed with a femur fracture in his left leg and another fracture in his left wrist.

He will undergo surgery for the injuries sustained in his left leg and wrist late Thursday evening. Currently, his condition is stable, and the team of doctors are closely monitoring his health.

Patil tweeted on X, “Last night I suffered a fracture due to a fall at the residence and further treatment is underway as per the doctor’s advice. Doctors have advised complete rest for some time. Will recover soon and be active in social work with you.”

Reacting to it, Amol Kolhe, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and Shirur MP tweeted on X, “The news of Dilip Valse Patil’s accident came from the media! Take care, and (SIC) get well soon! Praying to Mother Jagadamba for your best health!”

Sai Shree Hospital in their statement, said, “Mr. Dilip Walse Patil, 67, is admitted at Sai Shree Hospital Aundh, Pune, after a domestic fall. He has fractures of the left wrist and left thigh bone. He has been looked after by a team of orthopaedic surgeons, cardiologists, physicians, nephrologists, and intensivists. He is stable and is responding well to the treatment. The next health bulletin will be released on Saturday at 11 am,” said Dr Neeraj Adkar, Managing Director of the Hospital.