Dine-in till midnight, shops till 11pm in Pune: biz owners welcome state orders

PUNE With the state government issuing a fresh order, extending the hours of operations for restaurants and shops, Pune business establishments have welcomed the move.

On Tuesday, chief secretary Sitaram Kunte issued the order, applicable for the entire state, extending operational hours of eateries, restaurants and other establishments, ahead of the festive season. As per the new order, eateries and restaurants can remain open till midnight. Establishments such as shops and markets are allowed to function till 11pm.

In Pune, currently restaurants are allowed to operate till 11pm and shops shut at 10pm.

Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune hoteliers’ association, said, “The order issued by the chief secretary mentions that it would be applicable with immediate effect. Hence, restaurants would remain open for dine-in till midnight from Tuesday. It is an order for the state so, I assume that it would be applicable all over the state.”

Till the time of going to press, the Pune Municipal Corporation had not yet issued the order formalising the new timings for the city. Calls to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao went unanswered.

Traders and shop owners also welcomed the extension of the timings. “Ahead of Diwali, many people are stepping out of their homes to go shopping. So, in this season, shop owners usually keep shops open till late. This decision would help customers and shop owners as well. However, an official order from the PMC would have to be issued applying these timings in the city,” said Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary Federation of Traders Association of Pune (FTAP)