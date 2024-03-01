Director arrested for illegally running school

Pune: The Kondhwa police on Thursday arrested Usman Attar, the director of Taqwa Islamic Maktab and School, for allegedly operating the institute without government permissions. Kondhwa police on Thursday arrested Usman Attar, the director of Taqwa Islamic Maktab and School, for allegedly operating the institute without government permissions. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) education department officer Shankar Mandve (50) had filed a first information report (FIR) at Kondhwa Police Station in September 2023.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Based on the complaint, the police booked Attar, another official and the school principal under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 34 (acts done by several persons for furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police station incharge Santosh Sonawane said, “School director Attar has been arrested on charges of running the illegal school.”

According to the FIR, the accused gave admission to 18 students from Classes 1 to 8 without acquiring approvals from government bodies. The complaint stated that the school was not registered on the government’s Saral portal due to which enrolled students did not get Saral IDs generated, causing problems in seeking admission in other schools. The police are yet to apprehended the other accused.