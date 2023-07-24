FYJC admissions: 26K students allotted seats in first special round

The Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune, released the merit list and college cut-off for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online centralised admissions first special round on Monday. Of the 25,973 allotted students, 13,576 students were given the college of their first preference, 2,911 students were given the college of their second preference and 1,105 students were given the college of their third preference. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first special round, a total of 25,973 admissions were allotted to students and after completion of three regular rounds 64,783 seats are vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad divisions. The admissions will continue till August, said officials.

As per the education department, in the first special round of admission, a total of 60,411 seats are available, for which 28,962 students were eligible and out of it 25,973 students were allotted a college.

The remaining 2,989 students who had applied for admission in this round couldn’t match the cut-off list of colleges with their given college preferences and marks.

Till now in this academic year, a total of 99,839 students have registered for total available 115,950 seats for the FYJC admissions, while a total of 51,167 students have taken admission in the first three regular rounds in 326 junior colleges.

In the last two academic years, the admission process has been delayed up to September and December as a special round process was going on and students were reluctant to take the admissions.

Mahendo Padhye, senior professor and education expert, said, “This is the impact of increasing demand for management courses or short-term courses which can give job opportunities to students in one or couple of years. Now, more students are rejecting to take admission in traditional FYJC admission process and rather finding other career preferences.”

Class 11 online centralised admission

(Figures for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad)

99,839 registrations

115,950 available seats

326 total colleges

51167 students admitted

64,783 vacant seats

(Education department)