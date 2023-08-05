Man hit by nephew over 100 demand, dies

A 45-year-old waste picker on daily wage died of injuries inflicted by his nephew during a dispute over a paltry sum of ₹100 in Kondhwa. Police arrested the accused from Nanded district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police arrested the accused from Nanded district.

The victim identified as Anant Shankarrao Kaligire from Hanumannagar Pisoli was working as a garbage picker along with his nephew Sachin Ram Yenwale of Pisoli.

According to the police, the accused hit his uncle when the latter refused the former’s demand to give the daily wage of ₹100 when the duo was having liquor in Kondhwa locality on July 25. Yenwale fled from the spot after committing the crime. The victim who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital succumbed to injuries on August 1.

Kondhwa police arrested the accused from Nanded district on August 3.

Santosh Sonawane, senior inspector said, “The deceased and his nephew were working as waste pickers.”

Kondhwa police station has filed a case under Section 302 of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON