Home / Cities / Pune News / District administration removes encroachment near Afzal Khan’s tomb in Satara

District administration removes encroachment near Afzal Khan’s tomb in Satara

pune news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 02:50 PM IST

There has been a demand since 2006 to remove the encroachments around the tomb and right-wing organisations have reportedly taken out several agitations for it

For representational purposes only. (HT File Photo)
For representational purposes only. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Satara district administration on Thursday morning demolished an unauthorised structure built on government land around the tomb of Adil Shahi sultanate general Afzal Khan, who was killed by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the Pratapgarh Fort. Later, a mausoleum was built at the burial spot in his memory.

The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of heavy police bandobast, officials said.

“We have removed the illegal structures such as permanent rooms built around the Afzal Khan tomb premises. The action has been taken as per orders of the high court and directions given by the state government. The unauthorised structure was spread between 15-20 guntha land,” Satara district collector Ruchesh Jaiwanshi said. A portion of the land reportedly belongs to the forest and revenue departments.

Also Read:High court orders removal of encroachments from all highways in Himachal

There has been a demand since 2006 to remove the encroachments around the tomb and right-wing organisations have reportedly taken out several agitations for it. The same year, a blanket ban was imposed on the visitors to the tomb.

In 2017, the high court had ordered the removal of the unauthorised structures but the order was it never implemented.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out