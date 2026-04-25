District collector directs stakeholders to submit RMC policy guidelines within two days

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi held a meeting on Friday to formalise policy for the Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) industry. He directed all stakeholders to submit detailed guidelines within two days on key aspects, including RMC plant installation and operation, and transportation of raw materials and ready concrete. Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi held a meeting on Friday to formalise policy for the Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) industry. (FILE)

Officials said the move aims to fast-track the creation of a practical, balanced and enforceable policy framework.

Officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), traffic department and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) participated in the discussion on challenges faced by the RMC sector.

Meanwhile, residents from Wadgaon Khurd, Dhayari and surrounding areas along Sinhagad Road warned of launching an agitation demanding immediate closure and relocation of RMC plants operating near residential zones. Addressing a press conference on Friday, members of the Sinhagad Road RMC Plant Opposition Action Committee alleged that several RMC plants in the area operate illegally and should be shifted outside city limits immediately. Committee members, including Suyog Kelkar, Rahul Mande, Rajendra Patil, Ganesh Pimpale, Lokesh Bhavekar, Pritesh Chandge, and Anand Khaladkar, were present for the press conference.

The members warned that protests will be intensified if authorities fail to act.

Locals said the plants have led to severe dust pollution, with cement particles entering homes and causing respiratory illnesses, especially among children and the elderly.