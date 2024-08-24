District hospital ICU closed due to staff shortage

Pune: The intensive care unit (ICU) at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) has been closed for over a year due to shortage of staff and doctors. The hospital’s other ICU with 14 beds remains occupied round the clock. The intensive care unit (ICU) at Aundh District Hospital has been closed for over a year due to shortage of staff and doctors. (HT)

Health activist Sharad Shetty said, “Patients are referred to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) during emergency as the operational ICU here is always full.”

The city has 899 hospitals with 19,833 beds with 1,200 for ICU facility.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, “The hospital started a 50-bed ICU during the Covid pandemic and had to be closed down. While some beds were utilised at dialysis centres, rest were shifted to ICU. We need staff and doctors to run the facility.”