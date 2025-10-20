Doctor sacked for reporting drunk on duty at rural hospital in Junnar

A contractual medical officer from a rural hospital in Junnar was dismissed from his position by Pune district civil surgeon after being found intoxicated during duty hours, said the officials on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident occurred late at night on September 22, when a critically injured seven-year-old boy, attacked by a leopard, was rushed to the hospital by family members, villagers, police officials, and public representatives. The child was declared dead. However, the family members and villagers alleged that the doctor on duty appeared intoxicated and mishandled the body.

Taking note of the matter, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune division, on September 27 appointed a two-member inquiry committee. The panel consisted of Dr Srinivas Kolod, medical superintendent of the Regional Mental Hospital, Yerawada, as chairman, and Dr Deepak Munde, medical superintendent of Rural Hospital, Supa, as a member.

The committee, after conducting the probe, submitted its report to the deputy director on October 17, and the suspension orders were given on the same day.

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon, said, “The medical officer was terminated after the complaint and was allegedly found drunk on duty during the investigation. The doctor was a contractual employee appointed under the National Health Mission (NHM) for the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) programme. There are already provisions mentioned in the contract agreement of dismissal from service if found guilty of misconduct.”