‘Dogma fighter’ who brought universe closer to India

Pune: On Tuesday, India lost one of its most brilliant scientific minds—Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar. A cosmologist of global renown, he was also a passionate science communicator, a teacher to generations, and a staunch believer in questioning dogma—scientific or otherwise. Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, cosmologist of global renown, was also passionate science communicator, and staunch believer in questioning dogma—scientific or otherwise. (HT)

Dr. Raghunath Srianand, current director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) that Narlikar founded in 1988, called his passing a “big loss” to the world of science. “His vision was to empower researchers from across India, especially those from remote regions, to pursue high-quality research in astronomy and astrophysics,” said Srianand. “He laid the foundation for what is now known as cosmology in India.”

While the Big Bang theory remains the most widely accepted model for the universe’s origins, Narlikar stood apart. He remained a vocal proponent of alternative cosmological models, particularly the Hoyle-Narlikar theory developed with his mentor Sir Fred Hoyle. But it wasn’t contrarianism for its own sake—it was, as colleagues point out, a rare scientific courage to question consensus and follow evidence, even if it led away from the mainstream.

“He was a complete maverick,” said astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury, vice-chancellor of Ashoka University and former IUCAA director, adding, “we learned from him not only physics but the importance of independent thinking.”

Raychaudhury credits Narlikar with inspiring his own career. “I first encountered his book ‘The Structure of the Universe’ as a school student—it changed my life. Later, he gave me my first job. What stood out was his unwavering belief that science must not be confined to labs—it had to reach the public.”

“He ensured school students had access to IUCAA’s premises at a time when no other institute in India was doing that,” said Raychaudhury. “He would rather skip ribbon-cutting ceremonies, but never missed a chance to talk about science.”

Arvind Paranjpye, who worked under Narlikar at IUCAA from 1991 to 2011, recalled the gentle discipline and constant encouragement that shaped his career. “He encouraged me to build rapport with the press and the public. That training helped me immensely when I moved to Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai,” he said. “We’ve lost not just a scientific mind, but a great friend of science communicators.”

To Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, former director general of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and a longtime collaborator, Narlikar was more than a peer. “Jayant was an institution. His passion for fundamental science and science communication was ahead of its time. The UNESCO Kalinga Prize he won is a testament to that. Despite his global stature, he was humble and always approachable,” Mashelkar said. He recounted a humorous moment at the Indian Science Congress where he asked to speak before Narlikar—knowing well that once Narlikar took the stage, nobody would remember what came before.

Narlikar’s ability to communicate complex scientific concepts with clarity won him a wide readership. He wrote extensively in English and Marathi, for both adults and children. “Even three years ago, he sat on stage with me in front of 500 kids, answering their questions. He brought joy and curiosity into science,” said Raychaudhury.

His humility extended beyond science. In 2010, when the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad offered him ₹1 lakh from a special literary fund for participating in events, he returned the money, suggesting it be used for rural initiatives instead. He later joined many such programmes online, keeping his promise to support literature in remote areas.

Mashelkar said, “He believed science must be made accessible to all, and that it would be key to India’s progress. His passing is a personal loss, but his legacy will continue to light the path for generations.”