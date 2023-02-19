‘Doodh ka doodh…’: Shah hails EC’s recognition of Shinde faction as real Sena

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday termed the order by Election Commission “Satyamev Jayate” (truth alone prevails) stating that the poll body’s decision has done ‘doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani’ (differentiated between truth and lie).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah was addressing workers during the release of Marathi translation of Modi@20 book in Pune on Saturday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

Election Commission’s decision to allot “Shiv Sena” name and “Bow and Arrow” symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction is a major victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Those who sided with falsehood, will now know that the truth is on which side, said Shah.

Also Read: Is it the end of the ‘Idea of Shiv Sena’?

The home minister also lambasted Uddhav Thackeray stating that Thackeray had betrayed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and lessons have been taught. “Those who betray should not be forgiven. Else their courage grows,” said Shah without naming Thackeray or his faction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thackeray joining hands with Congress and NCP in 2019, Shah said some people went on to fell to the feet of those following the opposite ideology to become the Chief Minister finally faced the truth.

Both the factions of Shiv Sena led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and incumbent CM Eknath Shinde had been sparring, claiming the party name and the symbol belongs to them.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray camp's key meet today after EC's Shiv Sena decision, may move SC

Friday’s decision by ECI to allot Shiv Sena name and “Bow and Arrow” party symbol to Eknath Shinde was taken as the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs got 23.5 per cent votes polled in favour of 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in Maharashtra in 2019 polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shinde who was also at the event said, “On Friday we got positive decision and it has proved that we took the right step by forming government with the BJP.”

“During 2019 election, we had asked the votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Balasaheb Thackeray. However, post election results, the government was formed with other people. We reversed this by re-joining hands with BJP,” Shinde said.

According to Shinde, it was Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream to scrap article 370 in Kashmir and build Ram Temple.

Speaking about the book, Shah said, “PM Narendra Modi changed India after 2014. In last 70 years, citizens were not feeling part of nation but PM Modi took various decisions in the interest of common man.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah said, “Modi is good team leader, emotional leader and a strong leader. His life is devoted to the nation. His various actions have proved it.”