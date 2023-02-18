Uddhav Thackeray camp's key meet today after EC's Shiv Sena decision, may move SC

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on Saturday called a meeting of his party leaders and functionaries to discuss the future course of action, a day after the election commission recognised the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction said it will move the Supreme Court, reports indicated. The meeting of leaders, deputy leaders, elected representatives and spokespersons will be held at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra in the afternoon, news agency PTI reported citing Thackeray's aide.

On Friday, in a massive setback to Thackeray, the election commission allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its symbol 'bow and arrow' to the camp led by Shinde. This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

In a unanimous order on the six-month-old petition filed by Shinde, the three-member Commission said it had relied on the numerical strength of the party in the legislative wing, where the chief minister enjoyed the support of 40 of the 55 MLAs and 13 of the 18 Lok Sabha members.

Shinde broke ranks with Thackeray in June last year and formed the government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In its order, the Commission said 40 MLAs, supporting the Shinde faction, garnered 36,57,327 votes out of total 47,82,440 votes, which accounts for approximately 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of 55 winning MLAs.

This was in contrast with 11,25,113 votes garnered by 15 MLAs whose support is claimed by the Thackeray faction. Thackeray had on Friday termed the EC's decision as "dangerous for democracy", and said he would challenge it in the Supreme Court, while CM Shinde had described the development as "victory of truth and people".

The Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the EC of haste and said the decision shows "it works as BJP agent".

Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face does not attract people in Maharashtra and the ruling alliance wants to earn a political dividend in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Calling the poll panel's decision as “murder of democracy”, Thackeray said he will approach the Supreme Court against the decision.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Shinde on retaining the party symbol and said his faction is the true "Shiv Sena" that follows the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON