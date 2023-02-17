‘Thief remains a thief’: Uddhav Thackeray as Shinde gets bow-arrow

Calling the election commission order to give the bow and the arrow symbol -- the legacy of his father's Shiv Sena -- to the Eknath Shinde faction a 'murder of democracy', former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he will approach the Supreme Court against the decision. If a party's existence is decided based on the number of MLAs and MPs, then any capitalist can purchase them and become the chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray said comparing himself to Lord Ram. Read | Sanjay Raut slams EC order on Sena name, symbol: ‘Lost all credibility…'

Taking a dig at M Modi, Uddhav said there is no democracy left in India and PM Modi should declare that dictatorship has started in the country. The decision is dangerous for democracy, the former CM who was deserted by the Shinde-led camp of 40 MLAs said.

“They should first understand Balasaheb. Now they know that Modi's name does not work in Maharashtra. So now they have put Balasaheb's mask on their face for their own benefit,” Uddhav said after this major blow.

Since the rebellion led by Shinde which ousted him from the CM's chair in 2022, Uddhav and Shinde factions have been warring for the bow-arrow symbol of the party. After months of pursuing the matter with the election commission and court, the verdict was in the court of the EC which gave an order in favour of Shinde.

Uddhav supporter Sena Mp Sanjay Raut said the verdict was not unexpected as EC has lost its all credibility. "We don't need to worry. The public is with us. We will go with a new symbol and raise this Shiv Sena once again in the court of public," Sanjay Raut said.

After the big win, Eknath Shinde put up the bow and arrow photo of Shiv Sena on his Twitter profile. "It's the victory of ideologies of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe, of our workers, MPs, MLAs, public representatives and lakhs of Shiv Sainiks. It's the victory of democracy," Shinde said.

