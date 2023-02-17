Sanjay Raut slams EC order on Sena name, symbol: ‘Lost all credibility…'

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leaders on Friday hit out at the Election Commission for its order of the Eknath Shinde faction to get the official name of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded party and the bow-arrow symbol. Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that they will “challenge the decision in the court of law and public”.

“ECI has lost all credibility. The decision shows the impact of 'Khoke' (boxes),” Raut said in an apparent reference to allegations of Shinde faction MLAs taking money to switch sides. He added, “We don't need to worry. Public is with us. We will go with a new symbol,” reported news agency ANI.

Uddhav Thackeray faction's spokesperson Anand Dubey alleged that the order shows how “EC is working as a BJP agent under the Central government”. Condemning the decision, Dubey told ANI, “The order is exactly what we had suspected. We had been saying that we don't trust the EC.”

The election commission's order came amid an ongoing tussle between the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction over the party name and symbol rights. While the issue was pending with the EC, the bow and arrow symbol was frozen temporarily. During the bypoll, the Shinde faction was allotted two swords and a shield symbol, while the Uddhav faction was allotted a flaming torch symbol.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has lauded the order. “I heartily congratulate Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde - who is fighting for Hindutva and truth and following the vision and thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray- ‍and his followers for retaining the name of Shiv Sena Party and the symbol of the bow and arrow,” he tweeted.

Spokesperson of the Shinde faction Sheetal Mhatre said: “This is a big day for us. We have been saying that the decision will be taken on merit. We are the real Shiv Sena.” She also alleged that “several Shiv Sena (UBT) members will come to us because we have the symbol and the party name to get the winning edge.”