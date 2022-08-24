Dr Babasaheb tech varsity regional centre inaugurated at SPPU
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inaugurated the “Pune Regional Centre” of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere on SPPU campus
Pune: Governor and Chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inaugurated the “Pune Regional Centre” of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Tuesday. Similar regional centres would be set up at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Mumbai.
The centre would benefit students pursuing degree and postgraduation courses from the university. SPPU and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, SPPU pro vice-chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sonawane and others were present.
“It is the first-of-its-kind centre started on SPPU campus by another state university. Technological universities are started for specialisation of subjects. These centres will help to be ready for next-generation technologies,” said Koshiyari.
Porn films racket: Raj Kundra files for discharge
Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra has sought discharge from the pornography case registered by Mumbai police for allegedly developing a mobile application to run the racket. Kundra was named a key accused in the pornography case and was arrested on July 19 last year along with 10 other people. He was released on bail two months later. The police claimed that the app was used to upload pornographic content.
GMRT catches rare cosmic tango of radio galaxies
A rare cosmic spectacle – two galaxies performing a tango (dance) – has been discovered by an international team led by Indian radio astronomers. The discovery was made recently using the upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located near Khodad village about 80 km north of Pune. This front-ranking radio telescope was built and is being operated as an international facility by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune, of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.
SC decision to refer petitions to larger bench gives little leeway to Shinde govt
With the Supreme Court referring a clutch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena to a constitution bench, the seven-week-old Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has got a brief respite. Legislators in the Shinde camp are hopeful that the apex court will admit their contention that the defection by 40 Sena MLAs is out of the purview of the anti-defection law.
Fadnavis: Wrong to felicitate any convict
MumbaiDeputy chief minister on Tuesday Devendra Fadnavis opposed the felicitation of the 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano, saying that such acts cannot be justified. Opposition legislators raised the issue of women's safety in the backdrop of several heinous crimes against women including the one in Bhandara district in which a 36-year woman was gang raped at least on two occasions in Gondia and Bhandara districts on July 30 and August 2, respectively.
More students opt for diplomas leading to high seat vacancies in junior colleges, say experts
Mumbai: For 16-year-old Aroonima P (name changed), the decision to opt for a diploma in Higher Secondary Vocational Courses (HSVC) over competing with fellow students for a seat in a junior college was easy. As an HSVC candidate, who chooses to pursue a three-year diploma in the same subject, Aroonima can now directly apply for admission to a second-year BTech course in any state engineering college after completion of her diploma.
