Dream fulfilled! 90-year-gets her childhood home in Pakistan named after he
Reena Varma, a 90-year-old Punekar’s wish of visiting her ancestral home in Rawalpindi, Pakistan came true last week. Varma, who returned her hometown, Pune on Friday, felt she was dreaming with her eyes open when she entered her childhood home 75 years later. She says, “75 years isn’t a small time. Bohot log zinda hi nahi rehte.”
Earlier in March, Varma had applied for her Pakistani visa, but it was denied, leaving her much disappointed. “When my visa was rejected, mujhe zarurat se zyaada disappointment hui thi,” she mentions. Though her family moved to India a few months before the partition Varma reminisces that they never left the home thinking they’d never come back.
Talking about her nine day stay in Pakistan, which was as “beautiful as one can imagine”, she recalls, “Bohot hi accha laga. I cannot express. Mera khwab pura hogaya. I had mixed feelings. I was sad and happy. I was happy because I was back home. Sadness was due to the absence of my family. I was missing my family a lot; my siblings and parents. All I could see was them. All the memories were right in front of me, of the days that we spent there. The house is still intact and in good condition. Woh badi zabadarsat baat thi. The people who live there they received me so well. They showed me each room. I could remember my kitchen, my brother’s room. All the neighbours came to see me. I (even) slept in my own room for one night. That was the biggest thing for me. It was an overwhelming welcome.”
Videos of Pakistani citizens welcoming her in their locality with much pomp made their ways on social media and to Varma’s heart herself. “I have just watched one video. I didn’t have time. I was too busy. It was quite hectic. (But) I’m liking it, at this age, duniya se jaane se pehle mujhe itni khushi mili. Everyone poured me with so much love. Bohot hi badhiya raha, expectations se zyaada badhiya tha. I really enjoyed it,” Varma shares.
If this didn’t make Varma’s heart full, then what the current owners of her childhood home did, surely swamped her with feelings. “They have now changed the name of the house to ‘Reena’s house’. It’s such an honour. Kaun karta hain itna,” she discloses.
‘Even my pencil has become costly’: Class 1 girl’s letter to PM Modi goes viral
A letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Class 1 girl student from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district complaining about the price rise has gone viral on social media. The six-year-old girl, Kirti Dubey, who studies at Suprabhash Academy in Chibramau, sent the letter to the Prime Minister's Office through registered post on Monday, her a lawyer, father Vishal Dubey, confirmed.
Chandigarh: Coming together to celebrate art, diversity
As American entrepreneur Malcolm Stevenson Forbes has rightly said: diversity is the art of thinking independently together. Staying true to this is the ongoing Art Mela, organised by 105 Arts at Sector 11, Chandigarh. It has brought together 84 artworks by 34 artists from across country, with varied and unique themes, styles, mediums and tonalities. The exhibit, planned as a melting pot of thoughts, expressions, mediums and understanding, is a celebration of diversity.
Rumour afloat of alliance between WB-J’khand govts after arrest of Congress MLAs
The actions taken against three Jharkhand Congress MLAs, and a Ranchi-based lawyer, over the past three days by the West Bengal police has triggered a war of words among political parties over an alleged 'tacit understanding' between the Mamta Banerjee and Hemant Soren-led state governments to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and central government. The Howrah police claimed they acted on specific “intelligence inputs” about the legislators moving with cash.
Author Khushwant Singh Ahluwalia says he prefers paperbacks over e-books and hardcovers. Hoshiarpur-based veterinary officer and author, Dr Rana Preet Gill, says, “No matter what new technology comes in, paperbacks are here to stay because nothing can beat the feel of paper between your fingers.” “Also, these days, book cafes are also playing a crucial role in developing a reading habit in people by displaying books with beautiful covers to attract attention,” she adds.
Nainital CJM court staff held in UKSSSC question leak case; 12 arrested so far
The special task force of the Uttarakhand police has arrested a junior assistant of the Nainital chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission question paper leak case, a senior official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Mahendra Chauhan, is a resident of Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar. So far, 12 people have been arrested in the case, said senior superintendent of police Ajay Singh.
