Drunk bank official dies in road accident

Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:35 PM IST

Police came to know about the accident after Kadam recovered slowly from his injuries and gave his statement to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE : A drunk bank employee died after his motorcycle collided with a parked truck along the roadside on February 9 near Ramoshi Gate, as per police information.

Amol Jadhav (35) of Laxmi Colony in Hadapsar has been identified as the victim. According to police, he was a pillion rider, and Karan Kadam, a resident of Narhe, was riding the bike.

Both Jadhav and Kadam, work in a private bank and after finishing work on February 9, both went to a liquor party. Later, they were on their way to Seven Loves Chowk to drop off Jadhav when the mishap took place.

Immediately after the accident a team from Khadak police station rushed to the spot and shifted both victims to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment, where Jadhav passed away.

Ashwini Pawar, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) at Khadak Police station said, “Both are working in the same bank and after the party, they were on their way home when their motorcycle collided with a truck from the rear end, and one of them was killed and another seriously injured.”

Police came to know about the accident after Kadam recovered slowly from his injuries and gave his statement to the police.

According to Khadak police, a case has been registered under sections 304 (a), 338,279, and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

