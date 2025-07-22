PUNE: With a drop in coconut production in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the last three years, the prices of regular coconut, dry coconut, and tender coconut have surged across the region, including Pune. Traders expect prices to rise further as demand increases ahead of the festive season. Due to low supply from south, coconut prices soar ahead of Ganesh festival

High-quality tender coconuts, which were available at ₹40 each until recently, are now being sold for ₹60 to ₹80, depending on quality, size and location. Dry coconuts, which are in high demand for religious and culinary use, are selling at ₹300 to ₹320 per kg in wholesale markets, and around ₹400 per kg in retail, traders said. The prices of regular coconuts used for pooja and cooking have risen by 30 to 40%.

“In Pune, the average daily demand for dry coconut is around 20-30 tonnes, but arrivals are only 15-20 tonnes. With supply failing to match demand, prices have naturally increased. With Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Raksha Bandhan and Diwali coming up, demand will rise further,” said Ashok Lodha, a wholesale trader at the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Shiva Yadav, a retail tender coconut vendor, said, “This year, the prices range between ₹50 and ₹80 depending on quality. Many customers are unable to afford it now, especially if it means paying more than ₹50 for a glass of coconut water. Still, people who are buying for patients or those recovering from illness continue to purchase it out of necessity.”

Retail grocery store owner Santosh Agrawal said that lower middle class and economically weaker customers are cutting back on their consumption, especially dry coconut. “Coconut is a daily part of our cooking. But with prices so high, we’ve started using it in smaller quantities,” said Sonali Karmarkar, a homemaker from Konkan.

However, no relief is in sight as both demand and price are expected to rise further in the coming weeks.