 Duo playing PUBG stranded on overflowing Mutha riverbed in Pune, rescued
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
Duo playing PUBG stranded on overflowing Mutha riverbed in Pune, rescued

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 25, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Engrossed in the online game, the duo remained oblivious of their surroundings as the water level of the river rose after the irrigation department released over 30,000 cusecs of water from Khadakwasla Dam following incessant rains in catchment areas of the reservoir on Saturday

Playing the online multiplayer battle game PUBG almost turned fatal for two youngsters in the city on Saturday.

Fire brigade officials said that the officials manning Khadakwasla Dam water release were alerted to reduce flow to help the rescue operation.
Fire brigade officials said that the officials manning Khadakwasla Dam water release were alerted to reduce flow to help the rescue operation. (HT PHOTO)

As per their routine, Rushikesh Kashinath Thite, 20, and Prakash Ambadas Andhale, 21, of Dangat Patilnagar in Shivane, took their respective places inside a drainage pipe on the Mutha riverbed in the morning to play their favourite mobile game.

Engrossed in the online game, the duo remained oblivious of their surroundings as the water level of the river rose after the irrigation department released over 30,000 cusecs of water from Khadakwasla Dam following incessant rains in catchment areas of the reservoir on Saturday.

When the duo realised that the pipe was flooded, they managed to shift to an island-like ground located in the middle of the water body.

Soon fire brigade and police authorities were alerted and rescue operation was launched. As the strong water current prevented deployment of boat, fire brigade team took two hours to rescue the stranded duo using rope.

The youngsters were later shifted to a nearby hospital as they suffered minor injuries.

Fire brigade officials said that the officials manning Khadakwasla Dam water release were alerted to reduce flow to help the rescue operation.

Warje-Malwadi police station officials confirmed that both the victims are safe and secure.

Pune
