Dusty bypass near Ambegaon Budruk poses risk to daily road users

Hundreds of commuters using the bypass highway near Ambegaon Budruk in front of DMart face traffic inconvenience every day as one side of the damaged highway has not been repaired since several months, forcing road users to cover the gravel and dusty stretch. The bad patch of road on Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass at diversion before Navale Bridge. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

“Taking the bad road patch in front of DMart is dangerous, especially for two-wheelers. We have to daily pass through the narrow route as an underpass road work is going on at the stretch near to the mall and the damaged highway is on the farther side,” said Kushal Das, a regular commuter.

Another resident Raja Sonawane said, “Last week, I narrowly escaped an accident after I slipped and fell from two-wheeler and a truck following me applied brakes.”

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing an underpass in front of the Ambegaon DMart Mall. The route from Katraj Chowk to Navale Bridge Chowk is closed and the traffic is diverted from the opposite lane.

A NHAI onsite executive engineer on condition of anonymity said, “After completing one side of the underpass tunnel road within one month, we will begin digging up the opposite side of the bypass highway and carry out highway repairs also.”

Ramesh Jambhale, traffic assistant police inspector posted at Katraj Chowk, said, “Some patches of the bypass highway from Katraj Chowk to Navale Bridge Chowk is damaged, including the one-km stretch in front of DMart. During peak hours, long queues is observed from Navale Bridge side towards Katraj Chowk because of the bad patch on the bypass highway.”

Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents’ Organisation, said, “It is a daily struggle for commuters. The NHAI should carry out road repairs on priority.”

